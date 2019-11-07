Mr Rotich and Dr Thugge, who are out after posting cash bail of Sh15 million each, denied more than 20 charges each.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge this morning pleaded afresh to multiple charges in connection to the construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Mr Rotich and Dr Thugge, who are out after posting cash bail of Sh15 million each, denied more than 20 charges each, among them conspiracy to commit an economic crime, improperly conferring a benefit, abuse of office, committing an offence of financial misconduct, engaging in a project without prior planning and failing to comply with rules and regulations relating to management of public finances.

DROPPED CHARGES

Also charged afresh after DPP consolidated two files, are former PS Dr Susan Koech, Former Kerio Valley Development Authority Managing Director David Kimosop, Kennedy Nyachiro (chief economist and), Jackson Kinyanjui (head of Europe division) and Titus Muriithi (director of resource mobilistion at Treasury).

They were all accused of jointly conspiring to defraud the government millions of shillings by entering into a deal to construct the two dams, without approval. They allegedly committed the offence between December 2014 and January 31, 2019.

The DPP dropped charges against Bernard Gibet and Livingstone Bumbe.

Special prosecutor Taib Ali Taib told chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti that directors of CMC Di Ravenna Itinera JV and CMC Di Ravenna Itinera JV Kenya Branch, had asked to be excused from Thursday’s proceedings but would be available during the next mention date.

The court issued warrant for the arrest of 18 other suspects including Paolo Porchelli, CMC Di Ravenna Italy and lawyer Richard Malebe, after they failed to appear in court for the plea taking.

Most of the suspects are Italians and pleas from an advocate representing Mr Malebe that he had resigned from the company and was no longer a director were rejected by the court.

Mr Taib told the court that the DCI write to the advocate asking him to present himself on November 6 without fail but the lawyer never showed up.

The court also warned the accused persons against contacting any of the prosecution witness or tampering with evidence and if they interfere with the conditions, their bail terms will be canceled.

Mr Porcelli, CMC Di Ravenna- Itinera Jv and CMC Di Ravenna- Itinera JV Kenya Branch are accused of jointly conspiring to defraud the Government of Sh27,740,760,550 between December 17, 2014 and September 27, 2018.