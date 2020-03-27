In a letter seen by Nation, Mr Manduku says his resignation will take effect on June 1.

By MOHAMED AHMED

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku, who is facing charges of corruption, has called it quits.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia Friday confirmed to the Nation receipt of Mr Manduku’s resignation letter.

In a letter seen by the Nation, Mr Manduku says his resignation will take effect on June 1.

He has, however, proceeded on terminal leave.

"I do hereby tender my resignation, which I hope you will accept, effective 1st June, 2020. I am immediately proceeding on terminal leave until then," the letter reads.

On Friday, the Nation learnt that the board was holed up in a meeting to deliberate on who will take over Mr Manduku's position in an acting capacity.

The meeting was being headed by KPA chairman Joseph Kibwana who, when contacted, said, "Sorry, I can't talk now".

Meanwhile, sources have confided in the Nation that Mr Manduku resigned after learning that he was to be fired.

"He was told that the decision to remove him is final and that's why he saw it fit to resign," said the source.