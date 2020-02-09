On Tuesday, an interdenominational service will be held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

By JOEL ODIDI

More by this Author

The body of former president Daniel arap Moi has arrived at Parliament Buildings from Lee Funeral Home for the second day of public viewing.

Kenyans started arriving at Parliament Buildings as early as 5am to pay their respects to the former president who died at The Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday. The body of the former president will lie in state for two more days.

Several leaders, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, are expected at Parliament Buildings to view the remains of the former president.

Senior military officers remove the body of former President Daniel Arap Moi from a gun carriage at Parliament Buildings on February 9, 2020 for the second day of public viewing. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said, the public viewing of the body, which began on Saturday, will end on Monday.

On Tuesday, an interdenominational service will be held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Advertisement

The body will then be flown to Kabarak, Nakuru County.