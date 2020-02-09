Daniel Moi's body lies in state for the second day
Sunday February 9 2020
The body of former president Daniel arap Moi has arrived at Parliament Buildings from Lee Funeral Home for the second day of public viewing.
Kenyans started arriving at Parliament Buildings as early as 5am to pay their respects to the former president who died at The Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday. The body of the former president will lie in state for two more days.
Several leaders, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, are expected at Parliament Buildings to view the remains of the former president.
Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said, the public viewing of the body, which began on Saturday, will end on Monday.
On Tuesday, an interdenominational service will be held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.
The body will then be flown to Kabarak, Nakuru County.
The former president will be buried at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday, February 12.