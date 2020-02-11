Prof Jacob Kibor revealed that Mzee Moi demanded that he and Prof Kiplangat should see him a week before he died.

In his message Prof Kibor said that Mzee Moi sang the song “It is well with my soul” when he met him at The Nairobi Hospital.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

As plans to bury former President Daniel arap Moi enters home stretch, one of his close confidants has revealed the former head of state's last moments before he died at The Nairobi Hospital on February 4.

Kabarak University Vice-Chancellor Henry Kiplangat revealed that on January 30, 2020, Mzee Moi requested AIC Bishop to go and see him at The Nairobi Hospital.

HOLY COMMUNION

“Mzee Moi told the outgoing African Inland Church (AIC) Presiding Bishop Silas Yego that he wanted to take the Holy Communion. He took the Holy Communion and sang with him the hymn Damu ya Yesu (The Blood of Jesus) and they prayed together on his bed and in less than a week, he went to be with the Lord,” said Prof Kiplangat.

Mzee Moi passed on at the age of 95 on February 4.

Last Sunday, during a service at Mzee Moi’s Kabarak home, Prof Kiplangat described the last moments of Mzee Moi to an attentive congregation that included Mzee Moi’s family members.

During the prayers presided over by Prof Jacob Kibor, who served as the provost of AIC Kabarak Chapel for many years, Prof Kiplangat said the former president was prepared for his exit from the world.

FOLLOW JESUS

“He knew his creator and all I can say is that we need to emulate the late President Moi’s and follow Jesus Christ the way he did before he joined his maker,” said Prof Kiplangat.

“He loved this song and often told me to live is Christ and to die in [Christ] is a gain,” said Prof Kibor.

He described Mzee Moi as a man of strong character. He revealed that Mzee Moi demanded that he and Prof Kiplangat should see him a week before he died.

“We went to his house and Mzee Moi told us hii mwili yangu si mzuri (I am not feeling well) and I’m going to Nairobi and I don’t know whether I will come back. We were shaken,” recalls Prof Kibor.

Prof Kibor said that Mzee Moi told them that he had summoned them to pray with him just in case he doesn’t come back from the hospital.