Maraga gives Senators, MPs time to end county funds row

By ABIUD OCHIENG

Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Senate and National Assembly more time to pursue mediation over the county revenue allocation stalemate.

The court was told that National Assembly had already appointed members of its mediation team, and was only awaiting for the Senate to appoint theirs.

Chief Justice David Maraga said: "We are willing to give an advisory opinion but we want to allow Parliament to complete its constitutional process."

The CJ said the advisory opinion on the matter will address all their anxieties.

Mediation is one of the options the Constitution has provided as a way of resolving disputes.