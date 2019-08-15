Maraga gives Senators, MPs time to end county funds row
Thursday August 15 2019
Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Senate and National Assembly more time to pursue mediation over the county revenue allocation stalemate.
The court was told that National Assembly had already appointed members of its mediation team, and was only awaiting for the Senate to appoint theirs.
Chief Justice David Maraga said: "We are willing to give an advisory opinion but we want to allow Parliament to complete its constitutional process."
The CJ said the advisory opinion on the matter will address all their anxieties.
Mediation is one of the options the Constitution has provided as a way of resolving disputes.
The case will be mentioned on September 16, for the court to get feedback on the mediation process.