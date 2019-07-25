By SYLVANIA AMBANI

The government has extended the deadline to travel on the new e-passport to March 1 next year for all Kenyans, spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said Thursday.

In a press statement sent to media houses Col (Rtd) Oguna said Kenyans can continue to travel on their old passports until early next year.

The initial deadline had been set for August 31, 2019.

The government spokesperson urged Kenyans to take advantage of the extension and not wait for the last minute to apply for the e-passport.

He said the President has directed the Cabinet Secretaries for the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Monica Juma and Interior and Coordination of National Government Fred Matiang'i to work with foreign missions across the world to facilitate the issuance of visas to Kenyans on the current passports.

In August 2017, Kenya began issuing single electronic East African Community (EAC) passports, replacing the readable East African and ordinary passport issued by the member states.

EAC directed its members to begin issuance of the new digital passport by January 31, 2018.

The new e-passport database is enhanced with an Automated Fingerprint Verification System to minimise fraud, identity theft, forgery and passport skimming.