Deadly waves expected in Indian Ocean

By COLLINS OMULO

The weatherman has warned of continued strong winds over the Coastal region, with deadly large waves in the Indian Ocean.

This is as rainfall is expected to continue in most parts of the country, especially the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley highlands, with cloudy conditions in the Central highlands, including Nairobi, for the next five days.

“Strong southerly winds of greater than 25 knots are expected over the Eastern half of the country, with large waves over the Indian Ocean. Those venturing into the ocean should stay warned as the high waves which could rise up to three metres high, which can easily capsize small boats used by most fishermen,” said the Director of Kenya Meteorological department, Ms Stella Aura.

CLOUDY CONDITIONS

The latest weather forecast released by the weatherman Sunday covering June 22-27 says Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties will experience rains in the mornings in a few places.