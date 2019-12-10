Death, destruction continue as rains pound country

By NATION TEAM

Torrential rains continued to cause deaths in many parts of the country as emergency food, water and medical supplies were ferried to the affected areas Monday.

Four people died while more than 3,000 others were displaced in Nyanza. Three of the deaths occurred in Homa Bay.

In Kisumu, a student who recently sat his KCSE examination at St Alloys Mahenya Secondary School was swept away by the waters of River Obusu.

The three Homa Bay victims included two children aged 13 and 14. The third was a 34-year-old man. They drowned in River Kuja Ndhiwa Sub-County.

County Commissioner Harman Shambi said 389 people have been displaced by floods in the region.

Kisumu County Director of Special Programmes Ruth Odinga said 2,526 people were moved to evacuation centres in Ogenya, Nyamasao and Achuodho in Nyando and Muhoroni sub-counties.

DAM SPILLS

In Rachuonyo North, water from River Miriu has destroyed crops and houses in Wang Chieng. The river burst its banks two weeks ago and the water has reached Kobala and Kobuya.

In Murang’a County, Edge Wood Hotel was flooded with water from Chania Maki dam.

"The water is being released but locals should stay alert," County Meteorological Department director Paul Murage said.

He told families in Ithanga to move elsewhere as Rivers Chania and Thika were filling fast, especially after receiving the overflow of Sasumwa dam.

At least 34 people have been evacuated following floods that marooned their houses in Bomet County.

HUMANITARIAN RELIEF

The county disaster management team moved six families from Raiya village after River Nyangores burst its banks.

“The area experienced a lot of rain on Sunday night,” Mr Stanley Mutai, a member of the disaster management team, said.

In Laikipia, residents of Matigari village appealed for help to retrieve the body of a 28-year old man who drowned in River Pesi. Stanley Kiago died on Saturday evening as he tried to cross the river.

The Russian Government on Monday announced a $1 million (Sh100 million) to the World Food Programme to help Kenya.