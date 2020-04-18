By JOHN KAMAU

In what could mark the end of cartels in the tea industry, the government has announced new rules and promised to investigate the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).

The “historic audit” – as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya called it – will trace deductions for the last 10 years.

This will be the first time the KTDA management, led by Mr Lerionka Tiampati, will be scrutinised. It also follows an investigation by the Nation.

The regulations are expected to mark the end of confusion brought in the sector by KTDA, which takes more than Sh2 billion from farmers every year.

While announcing the measures, the government dismissed KTDA as exploitative, adding that farmers must control their Sh117 billion produce.

The government has outlawed the sale of tea outside the auction since this was used by KTDA barons to sell the produce cheaply to select buyers.

“All tea produced...for the export market shall within two months after coming into effect of these rules be sold exclusively through the auction,” Mr Munya said. “The sale by private treaty – commonly known as direct sales overseas – is outlawed.”

TOXIC CLAUSE

The minister said the Mombasa auction house has become a club where value chain players that have direct commercial interests run the show.

“This is a conflict of interest that predisposes the auction to capture insider trading, price fixing and other malpractices. The sector is undermined by the manipulation and predatory behaviour of KTDA and its subsidiaries,” he said.

KTDA has been giving buyers of Kenyan tea credit. They usually take the tea without paying for it for up to 120 days and without any guarantees for what is bought.

“As a consequence, buyers...do not have commercial incentives to compete and push prices at the auction because of the opportunity to negotiate a sale by private treaty with KTDA,” the CS said.

While KTDA is supposed to be an appointed agent of factories owned by farmers, it has become the owner – dictating to factory leadership.

The agency is accused of imposing exorbitant, exploitive and opportunistic fees on small holder growers disguised as “management services fees”.

“At 2.5 per cent of the value of tea sales for management services, KTDA and its subsidiaries gobble Sh.1.6 billion to Sh2 billion annually,” Mr Munya added.

“The hefty fees and toxic clauses in the management agreement are a result of a lopsided, opaque and highly conflicted contractual relationship between KTDA and factory limited companies.”

He sees no justification in setting the fees for a management service as a percentage of a client’s gross earnings.

TRADING PLATFORM

Some of the buyers who take Kenya’s produce without pay have not been paying. Since the private arrangements are not known to farmers, it is the brokers and KTDA who gain from the loss.

The other bone of contention is the KTDA secretary being company secretary for all the factories. The agency, thus, runs the agenda for the factories even when it is the topic of discussion.

“It is inconceivable to expect a contract emanating from this defective structure to be fair and balanced,” he said.

In the new rules, any tea not sold shall be relisted for sale in the subsequent auction. The government has ordered registered auction organisers to establish an electronic trading platform.

Buyers have been directed to submit to the Agriculture and Food Authority a bank guarantee equivalent to 10 per cent of the estimated value of the tea they intend to purchase.

The buyers will also pay in full for the tea they win at the auction before they take custody.

Factories shall be allowed to sell their tea directly at the auction and brokers will be limited to services of not more than 15 factories.

PAYMENT

In another triumph for farmers, money will be remitted directly to factory limited accounts within 14 days from the auction date, less only the agreed commission for brokers.

The factories will then within 30 days from receipt of the proceeds pay the growers at least 50 per cent of the cash on the green leaf delivered.

“The balance shall be paid by the limited companies in the financial or calendar year as agreed with the growers,” he added.

Factories have been ordered not to enter management agreements with KTDA of more than five years.