Decline in agriculture dents economic growth

By JULIUS SIGEI

Agricultural productivity shrank by 3.2 per cent on the back of delayed long rains last year, dipping its contribution to the GDP, the latest budget policy statement shows. Consequently, the government has tabled a raft of measures to shore up the sector, which is the mainstay of the economy.

The period under review was also characterised by an invasion of the fall army worm in the maize belt of the Rift Valley, and the failure of the fertiliser subsidy programme due to procurement issues.

The resultant high prices of key food items raised food inflation from 2.6 per cent in December 2018 to 9.3 per cent in December 2019.

The decline in the agricultural sector performance is reflected in the economy, which grew by 5.1 per cent as compared to 6.5 per cent in a similar quarter in 2018. Full year growth is estimated to be 5.6 per cent in 2019 down from 6.3 per cent in 2018.

Analysts note that this performance would have been even lower had it not been for a resilient non-agricultural sector, which grew by 5.7 per cent.

The service industry — information and communication, transport and storage, and accommodation and restaurants — is usually sensitive to the political environment, and its strong performance mirrors the improved political climate after the 2017 elections and subsequent rapprochement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Inflows from exports of tea and horticulture, combined with robust tourism and remittances from Kenyans in the diaspora, helped to keep the shilling stable.

Expanding irrigation, agro-processing and shifting to the warehouse receipting system to ensure better marketing of produce and access to inputs are among the measures fronted by the government to boost agricultural productivity.

“The government is expanding irrigation schemes to reduce dependence on rain-fed agriculture, diversifying exports and promoting value addition in agriculture,” the statement notes.

It is betting on agro-processing by “revitalising and restoring the contribution of major cash crops to the national income.”

The statement pledges government support for tea farmers to diversify varieties, and restructuring the coffee value chain to stimulate productivity.

On the virtually untapped hides and skins sector, the government plans on using tax incentives in the Finance Act 2019 to promote value addition and make locally produced goods competitive in various export markets.

Using the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) Act, 2019, the government plans to increase credit access to maize farmers. The system will allow producers to delay the sale of their produce until prices are favourable even as they are facilitated to borrow against receipts issued for goods stored in controlled warehouses.

“We have to modernise our commodity trade and move away from selling maize in gorogoro (tins),” Crop Development Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga said.

An estimated 80 per cent of Kenya’s population lives in rural areas and mainly depends on small-scale agriculture for food and income.

Agriculture also contributes to employment and wealth creation, industrialisation as well as foreign exchange earnings. Any threat to agriculture, therefore, affects the economy.

While the ongoing desert locust invasion in parts of the country has not been as destructive as earlier feared, it has the potential to dent the economy, experts warn.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation has warned that a new generation of locusts is forming in parts of the country as the cropping season nears.