Bitter fruit of freedom struggle for Kimathi's family

By REGINAH KINOGU

In 2014, a man chained himself to the statue of the late freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi on Kimathi Street in Nairobi.

For more than five hours, curious onlookers thronged the area to catch a glimpse of the man who identified himself as Dedan Kimathi Waciuri.

Waciuri, a grandson of the celebrated freedom fighter, was protesting against the government for neglecting Kimathi's family. He said his extended family was living in abject poverty and yet his grandfather played a major role in the fight for independence.

Six years down the line, not much has changed.

Kimathi local fighters in fighting against colonial rule in the 1950s.

He successfully evaded capture by the colonial administration for five years before he was shot in Tetu. His arrest and execution was a turning point in the struggle for independence.

He was hanged and his body buried in a secret grave at Kamiti prison. To date, no one knows exactly where his remains are at Kamiti.

In 2007, Kimathi was officially recognised and honoured as a national hero by the state government.

In the same year, his statue was unveiled in Nairobi.

In the statue, Kimathi, is in military regalia, holding a riffle on one hand and a dagger on the other, symbolising the last weapons he held in his struggle.