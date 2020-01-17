By BRIAN OCHARO

A 75-year-old Italian who is accused of defiling a primary school girl has been slapped with Sh500,000 bond.

Pancino Renato was granted bail after spending four days in custody to allow police to collect DNA samples from him.

Renato is alleged to have lured the girl, who comes from a poor background, with a promise that he would pay her school fees.

According to the police, when she went to his apartment to collect the money, he gave her yoghurt laced with a drug to knock her out and then defiled her.

“When I regained consciousness, I found myself naked. He had sexually assaulted me,” the minor said in her statement to the police.

Kilifi South Sub-County Police Commander Esau Ochorokodi said police raided the man’s apartment and found him with her following a tip-off by residents who had seen her entering the apartment alone.

The police boss said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had been luring suspects to his house with promises of paying for their education.