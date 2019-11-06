By VINCENT ACHUKA

A bruising succession battle at Vigilance House that had been ignited following the pending retirement of Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police Edward Mbugua has seen top ranked officers ejected from the force and the DIG getting his term silently extended by four years.

The affected officers are, apart from one, in the rank of Senior Assistant Inspector General, a rank lower than the DIG, which had made them possible candidates to succeed Mr Mbugua, had he retired.

Sources at Vigilance House have told the Nation that for months, senior officers who had in April been overlooked for the Inspector-General post have been salivating over Mr Mbugua’s office as it was the topmost available position for the next four years.

SUCCESSION

The succession wars started immediately Mr Joseph Boinett retired in March when President Kenyatta, once again, demonstrated his trust in the National Intelligence Service (NIS) by picking Mr Hillary Mutyambai as Inspector-General.

Since the amendment of the National Police Service Act in 2014, and the resignation of Mr David Kimaiyo as IG, President Kenyatta has twice appointed an outsider to lead the police, to the chagrin of senior officers.

With Mr Mutyambai firmly occupying the top seat, senior officers at Jogoo and Vigilance houses have been lobbying intensively to ascend to Mr Mbugua’s post.

The DIG attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 in July, but State House and the National Police Service Commission (NPCS) have, for the past three months, been reluctant to appoint a new occupier of the office.

SCANDAL

The temperatures created over the silence of NPSC on Mbugua’s retirement have been escalating in recent weeks, especially after the DIG was mentioned in a Sh700 million property grab scandal that also sucked in Makadara MP George Aladwa, Nairobi Head of Directorate of Criminal Investigations Bernard Nyakwaka and the Director of Immigration Alex Muteshi.

The NPS has maintained studious silence on the state of investigations for almost a week now since a deadline issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Mr Mutyambai elapsed.

The Nation understands that Mr Aladwa, Mr Nyakwaka and Mr Muteshi have since recorded statements on the matter. However, it is not clear if Mr Mbugua ever recorded a statement as there has been a stalemate on who will interrogate him owing to his seniority.

REDEPLOYMENT

Police spokesperson Charles Owino said the matter can only be addressed by his bosses. “You expect me to comment about my boss?” Mr Owino posed.

With temperatures soaring over Mr Mbugua’s position, the NPSC has curiously decided to eject five senior officers and send them to the Public Service Commission for redeployment, a move the Nation understands is meant to silence simmering talk about the DIG’s position.