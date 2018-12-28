Detectives arrest lawyer Tom Ojienda

Lawyer Tom Ojienda has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over professional services he offered to Mumias Sugar Company and the fees he received.

His lawyer Nelson Havi, in his Twitter handle, wrote: "It is easy to see through the ploy by the DCI and the DPP in arresting Professor Tom Ojienda on a Friday afternoon; hold him over the weekend; procure warrants to search his homes and offices in his absence; and violate his constitutional rights in the process. Justice on trial!"