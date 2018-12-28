 Detectives arrest lawyer Tom Ojienda - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Detectives arrest lawyer Tom Ojienda

Friday December 28 2018

Tom Ojienda

Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda. He has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
By WALTER MENYA
More by this Author

Lawyer Tom Ojienda has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over professional services he offered to Mumias Sugar Company and the fees he received.

His lawyer Nelson Havi, in his Twitter handle, wrote: "It is easy to see through the ploy by the DCI and the DPP in arresting Professor Tom Ojienda on a Friday afternoon; hold him over the weekend; procure warrants to search his homes and offices in his absence; and violate his constitutional rights in the process. Justice on trial!"

More follows