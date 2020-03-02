By NATION REPORTER

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have raided the home of former Sports CS Richard Echesa who is facing charges over a fake military tender.

There was drama Monday morning as the DCI officers jumped over the fence of Mr Echesa’s Karen home to gain entry after they were denied access through the gate.

Echesa was arrested on February 14, 2020 over the Sh39 billion fake military equipment tender.

The fake tender involved Mr Echesa and an American company.

Several other suspects were arrested following the unearthing of the fake tender deal.

A police officer critical to the investigation was later found dead in his house.

Sgt John Kipyegon Kenei was scheduled to record a statement with the DCI over the tender fraud but skipped his session, only to later be found dead with a bullet wound to his head.

He was the head of security at Harambee House Annex.