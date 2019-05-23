The raid comes as EACC intensifies the fight against corruption in the devolved units.

Mr Waititu has also been questioned over his recent property acquisitions, including that of a building located within Nairobi’s central business district.

The outspoken governor is under the EACC spotlight over alleged corruption in a number of his county programmes, including Kaa Sober, which was aimed at rehabilitating alcoholics.

By HARRY MISIKO

More by this Author

Detectives from the anti-corruption watchdog on Thursday morning raided the homes of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in Runda and Garden Estate, Nairobi.

Tens of officers arrived at the residence a few minutes after 5am and started a search for files and documents.

The detectives who are investigating alleged corruption in the county that borders the capital Nairobi were searching for documents relating to contracts issued by Mr Waititu’s administration.

The outspoken governor, popularly known as Baba Yao, is under the EACC spotlight over alleged corruption in a number of his county programmes, including Kaa Sober, which was aimed at rehabilitating alcoholics.

Sources told the Nation that 15 other officials of the county government are targeted in the ongoing investigations.

PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

The Kiambu governor, who has been in the news recently over questionable expenditure at the county in the last financial year, is facing allegations of procurement irregularities and unexplained expenditures.

Mr Waititu has also been questioned over his recent property acquisitions, including that of a building located within Nairobi’s central business district.

But in videos posted online by his supporters, Mr Waititu claims the investigations are politically influenced.

He says he has worked hard to acquire his property.

And as some officers ransacked Mr Waititu’s Runda home, a separate team was camping at another residence at Bellcrest Gardens on Githunguri Road in Kileleshwa.

WA IRIA

It is suspected that the posh home belongs to one of the officers targeted in the investigations that are likely to result in arrests.

The raid comes as EACC intensifies the fight against corruption in the devolved units.