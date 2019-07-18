By OUMA WANZALA

Detectives on Thursday arrested three suspects in Fedha Estate, Nairobi, and recovered fake 10 million US dollars.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they arrested the suspects following a tip-off.

“Some chemical believed to be used in processing the (fake) currency was also recovered in the suspects' house,” tweeted the DCI.

The suspects were also found in possession of a fake motor vehicle number plate and an IPad labelled GOK.

“The suspects have been placed in in custody awaiting arraignment on Court on Friday,” added the DCI.