Diabetes cure closer in new insulin technique

If successfully implemented in humans, the technique could prove instrumental in the fight against diabetes mellitus.

The converted cells were successful in controlling blood sugar levels in a demonstration involving diabetic mice.

By AGGREY OMBOKI

More by this Author

Scientists have successfully converted human stem cells into cells that can produce insulin.

The converted cells were successful in controlling blood sugar levels in a demonstration involving diabetic mice.

If successfully implemented in humans, the technique could prove instrumental in the fight against diabetes mellitus, a preventable lifestyle disease.

An estimated 468,000 people in Kenya are living with the condition, according to the Ministry of Health. In Type 1 diabetes, patients cannot produce insulin and have to get daily injections of the hormone. Type 2 diabetes develops when a patient’s body is unable to properly utilise the insulin it produces.

Gestational diabetes can also occur due to glucose intolerance in some expectant women. It later becomes Type 1 diabetes.

Seven per cent of diabetes cases in Kenya remain undiagnosed, putting the patients at risk of death or disability due to heart attack, limb amputations, strokes, loss of sight or kidney failure.

Advertisement

The researchers based at the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis published their findings in the online edition of the science journal Nature Biotechnology last Monday.

“These mice had very severe diabetes with blood sugar readings of more than 500 milligrams per decilitre of blood, which are levels that could kill a person. When we gave the mice the insulin-secreting cells, their blood glucose levels returned to normal within two weeks and it stayed that way for many months,” said Prof Jeffrey Millman, the lead researcher.

The study seeks to shed more light on findings from previous studies that saw scientists learn how to develop cells that can produce insulin from human stem cells. Until now, researchers had not been able to prove the effectiveness of such cells in mice.

According to the scientists, the difficulty in creating insulin-producing cells was mainly in cells produced during the conversion process known as off-target or functionally useless cells.

“The more off-target cells you get, the less therapeutically relevant cells you have,” Prof Millman said.