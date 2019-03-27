By RUTH MBULA

Kenyans in the diaspora have given the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) 30 days to register them as voters.

For over a decade now, Kenyans in the diaspora have agitated for their right to vote but with little success.

They formed the ‘Kenya Diaspora Must Vote (KDMV),’ a volunteer public-private campaign, to push for the implementation of their demand ahead of the elections in 2022.

In a five-point demand letter also copied to the Chief Registrar, Supreme Court of Kenya, the Kenyans want a written confirmation and specific assurance of the steps the IEBC has taken to comply with the order of the Supreme Court for the electoral body to ensure they are registered to vote.

“This letter shall serve as a final notice to the IEBC to demonstrate a clear roadmap to implement the constitutional provisions on Diaspora voting and honour the Supreme Court Orders within 30 days from the date herein lest we move with maximum speed to hold the commission's officials in contempt of court,” reads the letter.

They explained that the Constitution reaffirmed and entrenched the right to vote in law, but that aspect has been systematically undermined, specifically by the agency that is charged with the responsibility to implement this constitutional requirement.