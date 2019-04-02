By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

More by this Author

The digital listing of police officers weeded out over 5,000 ghost workers saving the country Sh148 million in monthly wages, President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed on Tuesday.

President Kenyatta was speaking in Masii, Machakos County where he launched the 'Huduma Namba' registration exercise.

Mr Kenyatta said the force had 1,447 ghost workers in the Kenya Police, 1,048 in the Administration Police and 153 in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

They were all weeded out during the National Police Service Information Management System listing.

"Next we will be moving to Kenya Prisons and the entire civil service," Mr Kenyatta said.

The police registration has details such as a police officer’s biometric data, certificate of appointment, national identity card details, Kenya Revenue Authority PIN, family background, academic qualifications, rank and service history.

It was part of police reforms announced last year by the government.

Ghost workers in the country have drained the coffers of government, parastatals and some private companies.

DATA PRIVACY

At the same time, Mr Kenyatta reassured that his govt will ensure safeguards are put in place so that data held by the government is safe and secure.

He said a bill is being drafted to address data privacy concerns in the implementation of the just launched National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS).

"We all know the difficulty Kenyans face in acquiring government services because of lack of crucial identification documents. But having been registered for the Huduma Number, no government officer will have the right to ask for those other documentations as long as you have the Huduma Namba," he said.

He hit out at religious leaders who have been misleading the public about the exercise that is set to be completed in 45 days.

"Let us not use privileged positions to dispel lies. Others are lying that NIIMS will capture their mpango wa kandos (mistresses). It's not true. Kenyans should come out and register and not wait for the last day," he said.