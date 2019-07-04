Mr Collymore who died on Monday morning after a long battle with cancer was cremated on Tuesday.

Hundreds of mourners, friends and family of the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore have arrived at the All Saints Cathedral for his memorial service.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, the First Lady Margaret, Deputy President William Ruto, Britain's former Prime Minister Tony Blair, former vice-presidents Moody Awori, Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka are among scores of dignitaries who have attended Collymore memorial service.

Other leaders at the service include Cabinet secretaries Joe Mucheru and Adan Mohammed and politicians, among them, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Mourners at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on July 4, 2019, for Bob Collymore's memorial service. The former Safaricom CEO died on Monday, July 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A constellation of artists, politicians and business leaders have thronged the All Saints Cathedral for Collymore's final send-off.

Former Vision 2030 boss Mugo Kebati, Kenya Commercial Bank's Joshua Oigara and industrialist Manu Chandaria are also among the mourners at the church.

Ms Beth Mugo, a nominated senator and a cancer survivor, who is also in attendance, described the late Collymore as a good friend whose outstanding work as CEO of one of the leading companies in Kenya improved the life of many Kenyans.

Ms Mugo noted that more cancer treatment specialists, trainers and nurses are needed in the country as the scourge bites.

Mr Awori described the former Safaricom CEO as a man who was dedicated to serving Kenyans without discrimination.

Performing artist Nameless said that Mr Collymore hugely contributed towards the development of the local music industry through initiatives such as Safaricom Live and Skiza tunes.