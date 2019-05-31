Dim hope for ‘new dawn’ as leaders pray for end to graft

Of all the criticisms levelled against the Jubilee administration, the President’s action on corruption tops the list.

Annual event seems to be little more than symbolic tokenism as words lack action to back them.

By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

More by this Author

The theme for this year's National Prayer Breakfast, which focused on corruption, was “A new dawn”. But coming after 16 similar occasions that have had little impact on the vice, Thursday’s gathering of Kenya’s political class in supplication to God might as well have been an exercise in futility.

SCEPTICAL

The mismatch between prayer and action was not lost on Kenyans, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, who commented: “My prayer, especially for those in this room, is if only, just for a moment, we could all stop talking a bit and put into practice the things we’ve said here, Kenya will be a different country in less than five years.”

As Members of Parliament and leaders from business and religious circles trooped to Safari Park for the event, citizens, who have become too used to local politics, were cynical.

It is the 17th such event and the prayer items have been similar on the agenda, with the fight against corruption and upholding good governance recurring items through the years.

But while the annual pilgrimage could suggest that the country’s political class recognises the supremacy of God and the need for divine intervention in the affairs and life of the nation, it hardly goes beyond that in what is aptly captured in the Bible in the book of Isaiah: “These people come near to me with their mouth and honour me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me.”

Of all the criticisms levelled against the Jubilee administration, the President’s action on corruption tops the list. Mr Kenyatta has depleted nearly all his resources — billions of shillings and great political capital — battling corruption in his administration without success.

His short speech yesterday came at a time when his critics have been pointing out the many unfulfilled promises, especially in the fight against graft, warning that his legacy could be scuttled.

While his administration has made strides on the war on corruption, the President’s failure to make hard decisions has shocked Kenyans, especially after he made his State of the Nation address.

Kenyans are also sceptical on whether Mr Kenyatta’s Big Four project is deliverable within the remaining three years of his term.

LOOTING

But despite all its well-meaning efforts, part of the problem has been the failure to win the trust of a public wary of surrendering its hard-earned cash to the government, fearing that it might be lost to corruption.

In the recent past, the President himself has issued strong statements against corruption.

Most recently, he pronounced that public officials (starting with himself) would be subjected to lifestyle audits and that all major public procurements would see their details published in the media, including the names of the companies winning the tenders, complete with their owners.

Lie detectors

Previously, he had announced that lie detectors would be introduced into the public service to promote integrity.

These pronouncements came against the backdrop of exposés about looting in public institutions.

“We like talking about things, love making our commitments, but practically, it’s tough. Let’s just do it and not talk about doing it because that is all our people ask of us and nothing else. We can sing from the rooftops but all Kenyans want is for us to do what we say,” President Kenyatta said.

MEANINGLESS

A recent report indicted the State for being “captured” by systemic forces of corruption, leading to theft of public resources.

The Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) report released last week said elites and private interests are calling the shots. The report noted that corruption is systematically planned across many institutions and the denials and inaction by the government mean ordinary Kenyans bear the brunt.

It further revealed that the State has succeeded in the art of speaking out against corruption while endorsing it behind the scenes.

At the prayer breakfast, Deputy President William Ruto, who has been fighting accusations of corruption, said the government supports investigative agencies but they should not be used to victimise individuals. He said he and President Kenyatta were once victims of false testimony.

“It took prayer to get through and we don’t want any Kenyan to go through that again,” DP Ruto said.

Dr Michael Hasting, the keynote speaker, said: “All we say about corruption is meaningless unless we are accountable for our actions.”

United States Ambassador Kyle McCarter was more critical in a tweet.

“Kenyan leaders are praying and asking for forgiveness for the sin of thievery at the 17th annual National Prayer Breakfast. What a good start to take the nation on the path of prosperity the wananchi deserve. We must all do our part,” he said.