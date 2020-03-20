By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kisumu-based Agro-Chemicals and Food Company Limited has been reopened to produce ethanol to be used in hand sanitisers, one of the measures to protect against coronavirus.

It was among the firms recently shut down by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) for polluting of River Nyando.

Marketing Manager Alan Andagalu said operations began on Thursday, adding that the ethanol will be available from Monday. "Firms requiring alcohol for manufacture of sanitisers will have to obtain a Kenya Revenue Authority permit before we can release the alcohol to them," Mr Andagalu said.

The company has the capacity to produce 50,000 litres per day. The move to reopen the factory comes a day after the government said it will manufacture alcohol-based sanitisers to be distributed for free across the country as a way of battling the spread of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua had directed the team spearheading the fight against the infectious disease to identify and release all ethanol seized at points of entry.

Nema acting Director-General Mamo Boru Mamo said that in partnership with Kisumu's Water Resource Authority, they are assisting the company to be compliant.

"The plan will help the company comply with our regulations. And in light of the coronavirus pandemic, we have allowed them to start emergency production of alcohol to be used in the production of sanitisers," Mr Boro said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o commended the government, saying the directive will help boost momentum to fight the disease.