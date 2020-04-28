By DAVID MWERE

The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) has warned governors against misusing funds meant for the Covid-19 mitigation measures.

Those who supply substandard goods will also not be spared, EACC has further warned.

Speaking when he donated Sh1.2 million from EACC commissioners and staff to the Covid-19 emergency response fund board, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak noted that it is during times of emergencies that money is misused for selfish gain.

PROCUREMENT RULES

“This is a message to the county governors and others involved that we are monitoring how the fund is going to be spent. They should not take advantage of procurement under the guise of this emergency to enrich themselves as opposed to the intended beneficiaries because we will get them very easily,” Mr Mbarak said. He was speaking Tuesday spoke at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Ms Jane Karuku, who chairs the fund board, received the EACC donation. Also present was EACC Vice-Chairperson Sophia Lepuchirit.

“EACC remains steadfast in the discharge of its mandate and will not hesitate to take action on those found culpable of abusing the ethics and integrity requirements,” said EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala in a statement read on his behalf by Ms Lepuchirit.

ACCOUNT FOR EVERY PENNY

The EACC CEO said that the governors must be ready to account for every penny they spend in the Covid-19 response measures and that all procurement laws and regulations must be adhered to.

“As a commission, we are alive to the emergencies posed by this pandemic but I want to be categorical that procurement rules must be followed to the letter,” Mr Twalib said.

The anti-graft agency is already investigating officials of the Bungoma County government for misuse of funds meant to deal with the spread of the pandemic.

“Shortcuts in procurement will not be tolerated by this commission at a time when the government has reorganised its budget including suspending its key development projects like the big four so that it can get funds to deal with the pandemic,” said Mr Twalib.

SH1.3 BILLION COLLECTED

Ms Karuku noted that the fund, a private sector initiative set up by President Uhuru Kenyatta a month ago to collect donations from well-wishers to deal with the pandemic, has so far received Sh1.3 billion in cash and kind.

According to Ms Karuku, the fund will start spending the money collected this week.

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), through its as its Managing Director and Group CEO Nasim Devji donated Sh50 million to the fund.

Ms Devji said Sh15 million of the donation is for supporting the vulnerable groups and the rest of the money will be used for other engagements.