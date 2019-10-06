By NATION TEAM

From Lamu to Busia, Mandera to Loitokitok, the seven-seater Probox saloon vehicles are well-known for their dogged utility.

Whether one is looking for a spacious, yet affordable family car or a cheaper version of the pick-up much sought after by small time traders, Probox remain the vehicle of choice.

But over time, the vehicles have gained notoriety for all manner of traffic violations, from overloading to reckless driving, contributing to the rising road carnage in Kenya.

RECKLESSNESS

In various parts of the country, Probox owners have found themselves on the wrong side of the law, especially those using them as public service vehicles (PSVs).

Nowhere else have these vehicles earned the dubious distinction for their recklessness than in the South Rift region counties of Bomet, Narok, Nakuru and Kericho. The cars here have routinely been flagged for breaking the law by operating as PSVs.

Yet they remain the transport of choice for residents, followed by the equally notorious boda bodas.

Tens of passengers are crammed into the salon vehicles with others squeezing into the boots with luggage, thus risking their lives.

CRACKDOWN

In October last year, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i’s directed that the vehicles be withdrawn from the roads and instead be turned into taxis, if they must stay.

Dr Matiang’i had, during a briefing for County Commanders and traffic officers in Nairobi, stated that the region stood out in the country for the use of Probox vehicles as matatus in total violation of traffic rules.

“Every time I am plying the Bomet-Kisii-Narok highway, I am puzzled by the mind boggling numbers of Toyota Probox vehicles used as matatus, with passengers crammed into boots and the normal seating area overloaded,” said Dr Matiang’i at the time.

WARNING

He warned, “With implementation of the new traffic rules, the next time I am on that road and I find the same vehicles doing the business, the county commanders should personally tell me whether they have their own set of traffic rules formulated and solely applied in the region.”

As a result, the vehicles were withdrawn in a crackdown that lasted two months, but the same old trade has resumed, with traffic officers allowing the vehicles to pass through the various road blocks after money has changed hands.

“Majority of the Toyota Probox owners have withdrawn the vehicles from the roads, with some having the mistaken belief that the crackdown is a temporary measure. I wish to warn them that we are in this for the long haul,” said Mrs Naomi Ichami, the Bomet county police commander in an interview.

CLASH WITH MATATUS

The scenario is the same in Central where owners of Probox cars have repeatedly clashed with matatu owners over the scramble for passengers.

Recently, a combative Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru caused a stir in Nanyuki town after she stormed a security meeting which was being addressed by Dr Matiang’i protesting the harassment of Probox owners.

The local police had then ordered the cars off the roads on grounds that they were breaking the law.

Ms Waruguru was later confronted by owners of matatus who accused her of interfering with their businesses by supporting their rivals.

SIENTA

In this region, the Probox and the equally handy Sienta have become a popular and largely preferable mode of transport, especially in rural areas.

Locals prefer the five and seven-seater vehicles for the simple fact that they fill up quickly and access routes where matatus would ideally not ply.

With the introduction of traffic rules that require matatus to carry and offload passengers at designated termini only, travellers were forced to sit in a matatus for up to an hour for it to fill up to capacity before leaving for the intended destination.

This has caused frustration among Kenyans who feel the waiting time is an inconvenience.

INTERIOR ROUTES

For the Sienta and Probox, it takes literally minutes to fill up and can ply interior routes that are as close as people’s doorsteps.

Besides, they are cheaper and somewhat more comfortable.

However, under current traffic laws, they cannot operate in a manner similar to matatus.

For instance, they are registered as taxis, only allowed to ferry a limited number of passengers.

Even the insurance cover allowed is designed for taxi services.

In Kisii County, police have intensified the crackdown on Probox cars to reduce road accidents.

Speaking to Nation Saturday, Deputy County Police Commander Caleb Matoke said they will conduct an operation starting this week.

"We have noted with a lot of concern that the use of Probox vehicles is on the rise and I am warning the owners that we are on high alert,” he said.

“The war is on and we are enforcing the rules on a daily basis in each sub-county and anybody who is not complying will be arrested and charged,” he warned.

RESURGENCE

Routes that have seen a resurgence of Probox vehicles ferrying passengers include the Keroka-Masimba-Nyacheki, Nyangusu-Kilgoris and Kiogoro-Kisii roads.

"Anybody who wants to join the matatu businesses can purchase the right vehicles, not Proboxes,” he added.

He conceded that the crackdown on Probox PSVs was facing challenges because they only operate during odd hours.

Matatu owners in the region have since faulted police officers for allowing Probox vehicles to continue operating as PSVs.

“We are receiving unfair competition from those owning Probox vehicles. I am asking the relevant authorities to ensure these vehicles are eliminated,” said the Gusii Matatu Sacco’s Secretary, Mr George Nyariki.

SHARE TERMINUS

A spot check by the Nation in Keroka established that Probox vehicles were allowed to share the terminus with matatus and could be spotted carrying excess passengers.

In June last year, Traffic Commandant Samuel Kimaru declared it illegal for Probox cars and other private vehicles to be used for public transportation.

Speaking in Voi during a road safety awareness campaign, he directed traffic police to ensure that the illegal PSVs are removed from the road.

Mr Kimaru blamed Probox vehicles for the rising road carnage in the country, saying they were notorious for overloading, speeding and reckless driving.

“They drop and pick passengers at undesignated points without considering the lives of the passengers,” Mr Kimaru stated.

OPERATION

“The police should carry out a countrywide crackdown on these Probox and other private cars immediately. The swoop should start today; I don’t want to see them on the roads,” he ordered.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has previously defended the Probox vehicles and warned traffic police officers against harassing their owners.

Speaking in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, in December last year, Mr Odinga maintained that the police were conducting an illegal operation since the new laws set to govern boda boda operations were yet to be effected by the government.

"It has been said very clearly that nobody should be harassed because he is driving a Probox and that everything else has been suspended until May 2019 … I say that any police officer who harasses a boda boda or a Probox driver between now and that time, will be committing a crime. We will not tolerate incidents where our youth are being arrested carelessly, especially during this festive season. It is so bad to see them sleeping in police cells for no good reason," Mr Odinga said.