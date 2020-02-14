By NATION REPORTER

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) boss Francis Atwoli has urged workers to report foreign employers infringing on their rights to the authorities.

He was speaking in reference to a video that surfaced online where a Chinese man was seen assaulting a Kenyan worker.

The incident happened at a Chinese restaurant in Kileleshwa. Four foreigners working at the establishment were arrested after the video elicited outrage from Kenyans.

"If in your firm the owner is misbehaving, report to the authorities. They will learn the lesson that you can't just play with people," he said on Friday.

The victim had told police looking into the matter that the beating was not a unique incident and that other employees had faced a similar ordeal.

"You better die a poor than undignified," the Cotu boss added while urging Kenyans not to just stand by and watch when such incidents happen.

He also commended Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i for a directive issued yesterday ordering that the Chinese man, along with three other foreign workers who were arrested recently, should be deported.

The move came just after a Nairobi court had granted authorities permission to hold the suspects for another 15 days to allow investigations into the incident.