By ELIZABETH MERAB

Aids researcher and consultant psychiatrist Dr Sobbie Mulindi has succumbed to cancer. He was 70.

Dr Mulindi was a former Deputy Director of the National Aids Control Council (2008-2014) and a senior lecturer in the psychiatry department of the University of Nairobi.

He will be remembered for achievements including reduction of the HIV prevalence rate from a high of about 30 per cent in the early 2000s.

In his condolence message, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi said, "I have lost a brother, friend and confidant."

Among the many members of the public who have died of cancer recently are Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and Kibra member of Parliament Ken Okoth.

As the disease continues to claim many lives, and as Kenya struggles to deal with it, governors have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare it a national disaster.