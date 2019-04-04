Drama festival start on positive note

By ANTHONY NJAGI

The Kenya National Drama and Film Festival opened on Wednesday at Kibabii University in Bungoma, with Nairobi School presenting a comedy looking at the religious hypocrisy in schools.

What took the audience by surprise was the revelation that some of these Christian Union leaders who preach and sing loudly do so under the influence of bhang, which they prepare and parade in their cubicles.

Kakamega High School took to the stage with their creative cultural dance depicting the endless strikes in society, which can easily be solved through dialogue.

Sahajanard Special School from Coast presented a sign language play dealing with laziness in society, which contributes to poverty in the country.

St Theresa’s Tartar Girls Secondary School, West Pokot, presented a creative cultural dance, Kapera, which means “disaster” or “catastrophe”.

It addresses the effects of online engagement with strangers and was well-received by the audience.

Kianyaga Boys High School from Kirinyaga County staged a play based on an all too familiar topic: Corruption. The play was titled "Riddles of Sangoma".

The festival will be opened by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati. The main sponsor is the Kenya Film classification Board, headed by Mr Ezekiel Mutua.

Other sponsors are Communication Authority of Kenya, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and the American aid agency, Usaid,