Driver who killed traffic police officer arrested

By KITAVI MUTUA

By MOHAMED AHMED

Police have arrested a lorry driver in connection with the killing of a traffic police officer.

The traffic policeman was killed in Changamwe, Mombasa on Monday.

The driver is said to have intentionally rammed the lorry he was driving into another vehicle, killing the officer instantly.

The police constable had boarded the truck to escort it to Changamwe Police Station after arresting the driver for a traffic offence.

“When the officer boarded the lorry, the driver took off at a high speed and hit the other vehicle using the side the officer was seated,” Changamwe Sub-County Police Commander Ali Ndiema told the Nation on phone.

The incident happened at Lilongwe area along Port Reitz Road.

An eyewitness said the driver was transporting rice when his lorry was intercepted by the officer. “The other vehicle was heading to a nearby garage. The rogue driver rammed his lorry into the vehicle from the back, killing the officer on the spot,” said Mr Mauli Mohammed.

The driver fled from the scene after the incident. The suspect was arrested in Mutomo, Kitui County.