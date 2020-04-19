The Ministry of Health conducted fumigation of all business premises and malls at the weekend as part of measures being put in place for the reopening.

According to Mr Duale, the Eastleigh Business Community is working closely with county and national health emergency Covid-19 committee to monitor the situation and provide updates.

By DAVID MWERE

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale says businesses in Eastleigh, Nairobi, will only re-open if residents observe guidelines issued by the Health ministry to combat Covid-19.

Speaking when he led Somali business leaders and prominent Somali Muslim scholars in Eastleigh to create awareness on the pandemic, Mr Duale said the Eastleigh Business Community made the right decision to close operations on Saturday.

The closure came after a Muslim cleric died recently of Covid-19-related complications.

On Saturday Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the cleric had died of Covid-19 disease.

“Coronavirus is real and it’s being spread by people. As the Somali community, and Kenyans in general, let’s all protect lives. It’s not about the government and CS Mutahi Kagwe, it’s a collective moral responsibility of all Kenyans regardless of our ethnic, religious and social status,” said the Garissa Township MP.

The Ministry of Health conducted fumigation of all business premises and malls at the weekend as part of measures being put in place for the reopening.

On Sunday, Mr Duale announced that all shops and malls must have sanitisers and areas to wash hands and that customers and shopkeepers observe social distancing.

“Masks will also be worn at all times and residents have been told to avoid gatherings including weddings and social entertainment joints,” added Mr Duale.

“Stay at home, protect your family, children, the elderly and those with medical conditions. You are also required to abide by the orders of government as announced by the President. Don’t travel to and from the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties.”