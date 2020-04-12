Dull Easter as churches adjust to new normal

By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Unlike yesteryears when multitudes of Catholic faithful would congregate in different parts of the country to celebrate Easter, this year it is all gloom.

Christians have resorted to celebrating the festival away from places of worship.

The Holy Week in the Roman Catholic Church that leads up to the triduum — a period of three days observance specifically Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday — lined up with solemn activities that include processions, veneration of the cross and a vigil mass culminating in Easter Sunday to mark resurrection of Christ has been oddly silent, a stark difference from yesteryears

Faithful have been forced to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic even as churches strived to observe the holy period through online masses.

In Kisumu County, the Easter vigil mass on Saturday was dampened by a power outage following a heavy downpour, which cut off Christians to live streaming of the service.

At St. Joseph Milimani Catholic Church Parish, Father Oliver Tambo led the faithful in marking the Easter vigil mass through a live broadcast on Facebook.

Advertisement

PRIVATE PRAYERS

Easter Sunday service celebrations across many of the denominations were low-key, the new-normal for Kenyans.

Many churches remained locked, with the clergy choosing to passing their messages of hope through online platforms.

Pastor Pius Buodo in charge of Glorious Covenant Church, in his live broadcast, implored Christians to believe in coming out of the pandemic unscathed just as Christ did from crucifixion.

Winning Hope Church Pastor Fredrick Matengo urged faithful to be firm during these trying times.

But in Homa Bay, the temporary closure of places of worship as a precautionary measure of preventing the spread of coronavirus has not barred some Christians from going to church.

St Pauls Cathedral in Homa Bay Town is among the churches where a handful of Christians go to hold private prayers.

The Nation caught up with Arujo MCA Mary Odira: “The closure of churches does not mean that we close prayers. I am here to speak to my God because of some personal issues,” she said. Such prayers take at most five minutes.

SOCIAL DISTANCE

The priest in charge of the cathedral, Francis Lesso, and his assistant, Romanus Omuto, also held private prayers in the church.

Ft Lesso said he held private prayers together with three brothers and six nuns who live within the church.

“The government encourages its citizens to pray at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Since we all live in the church, we have decided to hold our Easter prayers here,” Fr Lesso said.

He said the annual consecration and adoration of the cross done during Easter will be conducted in September, where everyone will be allowed to participate.

“It is disappointing but we have to bear with the situation. God will prevail and the disease will end. We will then go back to our normal way of life,” Fr Lesso encouraged Christians.

The clergy reminded Catholic Christians that the church has temporality closed its doors. Fr Lesso, however, encouraged Christians to open their hearts to God.

“Pray at home and stay safe. This is a suffering that all Christians are undergoing,” he said.

Fr Omuto told Kenyans to obey government orders to avoid transmission of coronavirus. “Maintain social distance and personal hygiene to beat the virus,” the clergy said.

In Vihiga, Christian faithful kept away from churches, breaking the long tradition that has seen them mark the resurrection of Jesus annually.

TRANSMARA CLASHES

At St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church in Mbale town, Vihiga County, doors were locked. Father Martin Chibole led the service at a separate small chapel within the convent.

Only nuns attended the service. He said they observed social distancing and every participant wore a face mask.

The priest noted that the pandemic had affected Easter and the usual Christian activities, praying that the crisis comes to an end soon.

Elsewhere in his Easter message, Anglican Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit called on the government to investigate the root cause of Transmara interclan clashes.

Speaking at Narok ACK Church, the archbishop said the government should organise a dialogue between the warring communities through political and church leaders.

Archbishop Sapit said it’s alarming that the clashes between Syria and Uasin Ngishu clans are escalating even as the world battles the virus pandemic.

“The warring communities should know that their lives are greater than the land they are fighting for. Nobody will benefit from the contested land when he/she dies. They will leave it behind,” he said and called on leaders to educate residents on priority issues.

ALL IS VANITY

Speaking after a live sermon and prayer session at a local TV station, he also called for swift investigations to unmask those stoking the conflict.

At Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, the mass was held in an empty church that would usually be packed with thousands of people.

The neatly decorated altar that is usually packed with priests was empty as Cardinal John Njue and Archbishop Anthony Muheria led about 10 priests in celebrating holy mass.

The service lasted slight over an hour. “The worst virus facing Kenya today is that of greed and pride,” said Archbishop Muheria.

He said many Kenyans are killing each other because of land that they inherit from their parents. “Even the rich are amassing wealth by robbing the poor during this time of coronavirus due to greed and politics of lies,” he said.

At Christ the King Cathedral Nakuru, Bishop Maurice Muhatia led a mass attended by only about 15 priests and sisters.

He said: “There is always light at the end of the tunnel and today Christ has resurrected and given us new light and hope to defeat coronavirus pandemic,” said Bishop Muhatia.

Unlike in the past when the faithful were given the holy communion by priests, the attendees served themselves.