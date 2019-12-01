By AMINA WAKO

A senior detective attached to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) on Saturday afternoon collapsed and died at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Ms Monica Wambui Githaiga, who was the lead investigator in the Dusit D2 terrorism attack, was rushed to the Port Health Clinic within JKIA but efforts to save her life were fruitless.

The Nation has established that Ms Githaiga had just returned from Japan where she had been on a short course when she collapsed and died.

She had connected from Japan through Dubai aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Police report states that Ms Githaiga had complained of feeling unwell in Dubai, where she was attended to before being allowed to continue with her flight to Nairobi.

In a police report filed at the JKIA Police Station, an officer said that they arrived at Terminal 1E when the officer started complaining of dizziness and chest pains.

“She started complaining of dizziness and chest pains. She then started vomiting and was attended at Port Health Clinic, but unfortunately, she passed on,” the report indicated.