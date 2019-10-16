In a tweet, the organisation said it is not recruiting at the moment and urged members of the public to disregard the fake job adverts.

In June, US Aid Kenya warned against an online advert that claimed to be advertising internship and employment opportunities at the organisation.

This is not the first time that scammers are going an extra mile to target desperate Kenyans,

The East African Breweries Limited has issued an alert about an advertisement purporting that the company is recruiting for a number of positions.

The advertisement has been doing the rounds on social media and has also been circulating via WhatsApp, the popular messaging application.

FAKE ADVERT

“This is false advertising and has not originated from EABL or its subsidiary companies,” said the brewer in an advertisement.

“We would therefore urge you to kindly disregard and delete such emails and any other communication circulating via social media,” the company added.

The Ruaraka-based company is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and has subsidiaries in Uganda and Tanzania. In Kenya, it operates as Kenya Breweries Limited.

It said in the advertisement that whenever it is recruiting, it follows a comprehensive recruitment process through its human resources department, with vacancies posted on its website and on its social media handles.

“Please note that EABL does not charge any application fee (refundable or non-refundable) at any stage of its recruitment processes.

The company said it has reported the scammers to the authorities for action. The scammers had created email addresses not linked to EABL’s domain name, misspelt the company’s name, declared how much successful employees would be paid and asked applicants to state their home counties in their applications.

PURSUE SCAMMERS

“Those who will be successful for the jobs will be paid a minimum of Sh26,000 per month for those with form four certificates only while those with more qualification and experience will get a maximum of Sh42,000 per month.”

The brewery added that it did not charge an application fee during the recruitment process and had started the process to pursue the cons.

“If you come across this fake advertising, kindly report the matter to relevant authorities near you... the matter has been reported to the relevant authorities for investigations and perpetrators will be prosecuted,” EABL said.

The scammers had also listed the jobs they purported were available and had lifted EABL and Kenya Breweries’ logos in an effort to make their advertisements look authentic.

MORE FAKE JOBS

“We are NOT advertising for interns, and we and our implementing partners NEVER ask anyone to pay to apply to one of our jobs,” US Aid Kenya said in a tweet.

The fake advert purported to recruit 850 interns to work in various parts of the country. The advert also claimed each interns would be offered a daily stipend of between Sh2,050 and Sh3,400.

In July, Huduma Centre were also forced to warn Kenyans that online application form claiming that the Centre was hiring was fake.

The form stated that the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs is seeking to fill vacancies in Huduma Centres to facilitate the implementation of the Huduma Kenya programme in seven counties.

Applicants were required to pay a registration fee of Sh350, adding that those who do not qualify will have their money refunded. The number shared was a personal cell phone number, not an official government number.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have also fallen victim to the scammers. They said that a recent Facebook post advertising an alleged recruitment exercise from August to October 2019 was a hoax.

The post, claimed that KDF is recruiting General Service Officers (Cadets) and Specialist Officers.

However, KDF refuted the claim that they are conducting a nationwide recruitment, stating both on Twitter and Facebook that any post claiming that they are recruiting at the moment was fake.

According to the post, all the candidates interested in applying for the Cadet positions must have scored a B plain grade in KCSE and be holders of an undergraduate degree from a recognized university. It also states that the training period for Cadets will be three years while that of Specialist officers is three months.