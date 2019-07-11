By VICTOR RABALLA

More by this Author

Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor will be arraigned Friday before a Nairobi court over alleged irregular payment of Sh68 million to a law firm by the Nairobi County government when he was acting head of legal affairs.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives arrested the MP at a hotel in Kondele, Kisumu on Thursday.

He was taken to the EACC's Kisumu regional office where he was interrogated. He will be moved to Nairobi and charged in an anti-corruption court.

EACC deputy regional boss Aura Chebole said the MP will be arraigned Friday but declined to give more information.

“I cannot talk more on the matter since EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak has already issued a statement on the same matter in Nairobi,” he said.