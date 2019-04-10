By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director Catherine Muturi-Wairi was on Wednesday interrogated for close to three hours by the anti-graft agency on the Sh40 billion Kipevu oil terminal tender.

Ms Muturi-Wairi arrived at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters in Mombasa at 11.05am for the questioning.

Addressing journalists outside the offices, she revealed that she had appeared before the agency for “some ongoing investigations” on three other occasions.

However, Ms Muturi-Wairi distanced herself from irregularities regarding the multibillion tender, which China Communications Construction Company won.

She said the awarding was done when she had already left the agency.

“I left towards the end of May last year, and apparently the tender was awarded in October. So, I have no idea of the said tender. But as you understand, this issue is under investigation and I cannot say much about it,” Ms Muturi-Wairi said.

Related Content EACC probes Sh40bn oil terminal tender

SUMMONED

Mombasa EACC boss Japhet Baithalu said the former boss is assisting them in the investigations, adding that incumbent Managing Director Daniel Manduku will also be questioned.

“If this money was lost then this is going to be a major scandal. However, we cannot say at this stage whether the money was lost or not because we are still treating the matter as an allegation,” he said.

They presently focussing on 16 top port officials. Some who have been summoned include Head of Procurement and Supplies Anthony Nyamancha, former Head of Procurement and Supplies Yobesh Oyaro and chairman of the tender committee Rashid Salim.