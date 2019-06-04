By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Detectives are currently questioning Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo over alleged misuse of funds in the construction of the Sh4.1 billion Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) mall in Kisumu.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers had on Tuesday morning raided homes of various suspects in connection to the controversial mall including Mr Oloo's house.

EACC spokesperson Yasin Amaro told the Nation that the detectives were seeking files and documents in relation to the ongoing investigation.

“Our officers conducted the raid at various homes of those involved in Kisumu and Nairobi,” Mr Amaro said.

He revealed that the raid was conducted simultaneously on Tuesday morning but did not disclose the names of the other people affected.

“For now, that is the information I can avail but we shall give more updates later,” he said.

Mr Oloo was the chairman of Lake Basin Development Authority before he became the Kisumu Speaker.

The raids follows months of investigations over financial improprieties in the construction of the mall.

Several officials including a Cabinet minister and former directors of LBDA have recorded statements with the EACC.