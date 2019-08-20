Earth tremor rocks parts of the country

Reports suggest that a magnitude 4.6 quake struck north of Arusha in Tanzania at a depth of 10km, scientists said.

By AGEWA MAGUT

A tremor lasting about a minute was felt in parts of the country on Tuesday morning.

No damages were reported but residents of Ruiru, Nairobi, Mombasa, Murang’a and Syokimau were left shaken.

REACTION

Social media users in Kenya reported feeling the tremor.

“Did I feel myself swing side by side in the office? That was a tremor!” Judy Maina @JudyMaina81 tweeted.

Kena @makena posted that she, “Just experienced a tremor for about four seconds. My heart is literally shaking right now. Please someone tell me I was dreaming. Location: Mombasa.”

“Tremor felt in Kahawa Wendani about 15 minutes ago. Anyone with news?” asked Prince R. Makaya @rufarorwachipo.

Some social media users poked fun on the scary situation.

“That was Pogba and Lingard settling their differences. Not a tremor,” Bery big, Bery expensif @martingicheru in reference to the ongoing English Premier League championship matches.

Rashid Abdi @RAbdiCG said, “My patio door is my own jua kali seismic monitor. It rattles every time there is a significant tremor. Seriously. It did not rattle today. So take it easy.”

Peter Macharia from the meteorological department said that a tremor was indeed felt in various parts of the country, but it did not trigger the met departments instruments.