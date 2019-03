By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Kenyans have reported earth tremors in several counties, including Nairobi, Nyeri, Mombasa, Machakos, Makueni and Kiambu.

The earth tremors were experienced on Sunday evening at about 7pm and lasted for several seconds.

According to the www.earthquaketrack.com, a 4.8 magnitude quake hit Wundanyi in Taita Taveta County at 7.21pm.

An image published by the www.earthquaketrack.com on March 24, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY