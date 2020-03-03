By MARY WAMBUI

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have established that the registration number KCW298Q of a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 that was impounded from former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa's compound yesterday is forged.

The sleuths have traced the number to another vehicle -- a Mazda belonging to a Ms Irene Mueni.

Consequently, the DCI is appealing to Ms Mueni to present herself to the detectives to assist in ongoing investigations.

Yesterday, DCI cops attached to the Serious Crimes Unit raided the former CS's home in Karen where they took away five cars.

They included the V8 KCW298Q, a Lexus KBY750U, a Volkswagen KAY388A, a Mercedes Benz KCL350J and a pick up.

Mr Echesa has been accused of forging the registration details of a vehicle belonging to his deceased friend, Mr Patrick Akifuma, who died on March 14, 2016.

He was arrested, questioned and then released pending his arraignment in court over the matter.

According to a police affidavit, Mr Echesa would occasionally hire one of the deceased's cars, a Toyota Landruiser V8, which he allegedly failed to return after his friend's death.

The deceased's wife, Ms Esther Kabura, claims she later discovered that Mr Echesa had fraudulently transferred ownership of the said motor vehicle to his own name.

In the meantime, detectives are yet to find a matching number plate for the pick up, even as the probe on each of the cars continues.

DCI detectives are also holding another vehicle belonging to Mr Echesa -- a Range Rover.

It was impounded on February 17 when the former CS was arrested on allegations of attempting to defraud the Ministry of Defence out of Sh39 billion via a fake arms tender.