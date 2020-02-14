Echesa in court over fake firearms deal

By NATION REPORTER

The police have asked to be allowed to detain former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa for 21 days in order to complete investigations into a Sh40 billion fake firearms tender.

Appearing before a magistrate at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Friday morning, the prosecution said investigators need to travel to the US to collect more evidence.

The court further heard that releasing him will jeopardise collection of evidence, some of which was found in the possession of the suspect.

However, his lawyer Evans Ondieki opposed the request by the prosecution while claiming the reasons behind his arrest were political.

His defence team also alleges that his arrest is malicious, given the timing and the number of days the prosecution wants to hold him.

A ruling will be issued at 2 pm.