Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has sued the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for revoking his firearm licence, confiscating two pistols and his Range Rover vehicle.

In the application certified urgent before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, Mr Echesa says the police confiscated the items while conducting a search of his house in Karen, Nairobi on February 13 and 15, 2020.

He wants the firearm licence reinstated and the items seized released.

Yesterday, DCI detectives attached to the Serious Crimes Unit raided his house and arrested him in connection with car-dealing fraud.