By FRANCIS NDERITU

A Nairobi court has remanded former Sports minister Rashid Echesa until Monday 6pm to allow police complete investigation.

The court ruled that Echesa will be released on a cash bail of Sh1 million after police complete search.

Echesa was arrested Thursday by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives over over Sh40 billion fake military tender.