By AGEWA MAGUT

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) on Thursday launched a quarterly publication that will see journalists write about the highs and lows of the profession.

The Kenya Journalism Review was launched at Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi at the start of the two-day Annual Media Summit organised by the Media Council of Kenya.

“[It] is a publication for serious, well-researched and in-depth articles on issues affecting the media and journalism," KEG President Churchill Otieno said.

"We will use the review as a reference for good, ethical and professional practice given the knowledge and expertise of the various authors."

KEY ISSUES

Among the issues covered in the first publication are media funding, regulation, journalism training, audience measurement, crime reporting and newsroom leadership.

“The publication belongs to journalists. They will be given the space and autonomy to write on whatever issue they wish as long as it’s about what is affecting the industry,” Mr Otieno said while inviting interested journalists to submit articles.

Contributors to the publication include current and former editors, scholars as well as industry and other experts.

An editorial board was established to govern the content of the journal.