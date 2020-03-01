By PATRICK LANG'AT

Editors on Sunday protested against a statement by the Media Council of Kenya that accused journalists of being in breach of the Code of Conduct, saying it was one in many attempts to limit their independence.

In a statement, the Kenya Editors’ Guild said the council had not provided any evidence to back its claims.

“MCK is the regulator of media in Kenya but this in no way gives it a right to interfere with editorial independence," KEG said in a statement signed by its president, Churchill Otieno.

"We ask MCK to provide any evidence on which its statement was based or withdraw the statement and apologise to the media, journalists and Kenyans."

'WORRIES PATTERN'

Council chairman Maina Muiruri said the agency noticed a "worrying pattern" of screaming headlines without corresponding and appropriate content, as well as multiple repetitions of headlines over a short period of time.

“As the Fourth Estate, the media has a sacred commitment to the public as gatekeepers of society and must owe their loyalty, first and foremost, to Kenyans and remain neutral in all public contestations," Mr Muiruri said in a statement.

"However, in perhaps the worst display of prejudiced journalism, the media has resorted to partisan, skewed and informal presentation of news and current affairs, even when covering pertinent national issues that deserve professional and a balanced approach."

While the council said its statement was backed by analysis of media content in the last few months, Mr Otieno argued that the regulatory body failed to provide evidence on the methodology, terms of reference, authors, recommendations or even the existence of such a study.

“In the absence of such evidence, it is clear that the MCK is out of control, is overstepping its mandate and is clearly a threat to media freedom as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya," he said.

“The guild takes serious exception to such accusations and would like to protest in the strongest terms such an affront to media and editorial integrity and credibility.”

DANGEROUS TREND

Mr Otieno said the council had started a pattern of veering off its mandate, a trend he said was dangerous and needed to be stopped.

“It is indeed sad, grave and alarming that the MCK, a body constitutionally mandated to protect independent journalism, can resort to threats and blanket condemnation in clear breach of media freedom in Kenya,” he said.

The guild, Mr Otieno said, was “perplexed" by the generalised and blanket condemnation” and that even if the “serious accusations” were true, the law provides guidelines on how to deal with them.

“We find this irresponsible and negligent at the least, since it is the same MCK that houses the entity with a legal mandate to arbitrate in the media – the Complaints Commission. If, indeed, a specific complaint has been lodged, then this deserves diligent attention through well laid down procedures,” said Mr Otieno, Nation Media Group's Digital Managing Editor.

He said editors and journalists were committed to the provision of credible information Kenyans need for social and civic development.