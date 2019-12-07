Nakuru residents to get affordable legal services

National Legal Aids Service representative Ms Flora Bidali announced that their services will be extended to Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit and Mandera counties.

She announced that the legal services will be offered by the university’s law students.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Egerton University Faculty of Law has partnered with the National Legal Aid Service to provide affordable legal services to the less fortunate Nakuru County residents. The project is sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme.

Speaking during the launch at Egerton University Town Campus, Dean Faculty of Law Dr Ruth Anyango Aura said poor citizens do not access legal services.

JUSTICE

Dr Aura, who is a former chairperson of Federation of Women Lawyers Kenya chapter, said it was wrong to commercialise legal services at the expense of ensuring justice for all.

“Egerton University Faculty of Law Legal Aid project seeks to provide legal awareness, support community legal services and promote alternative dispute resolution methods,” said Dr Aura.

She announced that the legal services will be offered by the university’s law students. She added that the services will be based on impartiality, gender equality, non-discrimination, protection of the marginalised and the rule of natural justice.

The project will work closely with Institute of Gender and Women Development Studies at the Njoro-based campus and Catholic Diocese of Nakuru Justice and Peace Commission and Muslim associations and Amkeni Wakenya.

EQUALITY

Other key partners are Centre for Democracy and Good Governance, Reconcile, Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and Nakuru County government.

“We want to serve the less fortunate who cannot access justice. The legal profession has become commercialised, leaving the poor to suffer,” said Dr Aura.

She added: “If we are equal before the law where is that equality when the less privileged cannot access justice? This collaboration between Egerton University Faculty of Law and like-minded organisations and stakeholders is important to drive the wheels of justice in Nakuru County.”

Dr Aura who was speaking during the stakeholders’ meeting, reiterated that legal aid and awareness were critical components of access to justice.

Her sentiments were echoed by the President of Rift Valley LSK Ochang’ Ajigo who said Nakuru town has about 300 lawyers.

REPRESENTATION

“A place like Maji Moto in Rongai sub county, there are no lawyers,” said Mr Ochang’.

He said most collaborations between lawyers and organisations were mainly on empowerment, education and advise and not on representation in court.

He said ordinary Kenyans were feeling the pinch when it comes to actual representation.

“Poor people lack lawyers to represent them in court and LSK is ready to partner with Egerton University and National Legal Aids Service to solve some of the legal issues which could be resolved at the grassroots without going to court,” said Mr Ochang’.

“Lawyers are ready to partner with Egerton University Faculty of Law and National Legal Aids Service on issues of public litigation,” he added.

LEGAL AID ACT

The Dean Faculty of Commerce Henry Kombo said Egerton University was committed to strengthening the legal outreach programme to help the poor access legal services.

National Legal Aids Service representative Ms Flora Bidali announced that their services will be extended to Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit and Mandera counties.

“The 17,000 lawyers in Kenya are concentrated in urban areas and that is why National Legal Aids service will soon be extending its services to far flung areas,” said Ms Bidali.

Parliament established the National Legal Aid Service in 2016 after the enactment of the Legal Aid Act 2016.