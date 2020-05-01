Baringo County police commander Robinson Ndiwa said one body had been recovered and the search for the others going on.

The officers are said to have pushing their vehicle which was stuck in the bed of River Kagir when the floods swept them away around 7.30pm.

By FLORAH KOECH

By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

Eight police officers are feared dead after they were swept away by flash floods in Chemoe, Baringo North, on Thursday night.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya also confirmed that the search for the missing officers had commenced.

It's the second floods-related tragedy to hit the police service in under two weeks in the region.

Two weeks ago, two officers were killed after flash floods swept Chesegon Police Station located on Marakwet-Pokot border. The two were among 35 people killed by floods and landslides that hit the area.

