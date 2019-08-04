El Paso shooting: Paul Ereng says Kenyans are safe

By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

The fear of safety of Kenyans living in El Paso, Texas, has been allayed after a gunman attacked and killed 20 people and wounded several others.

Former 800m Olympics champion Paul Ereng on Sunday said: “With regards to Kenyan residing here, I haven’t heard anything new about them. Most of the information is currently given on need to know basis because investigation is still on going,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

There were two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 29 people dead within 24 hours.

The AFP reported that an armed gunman with assault rifles killed opened fire on shoppers at the Walmart store on Saturday.

Mr Ereng said, the names of the casualties and the injured had been disclosed to their immediate families.

“We are praying for all our brothers and sisters here in El Paso,” he said.

The attackers are said to have started the shooting at around 1.00 am on the street in the popular bar and nightlife district called Oregon.

The shooting left nine people dead and 26 others wounded.

The area of the shooting, according to Mr Ereng, is frequented by Kenyans.

In a message to the Nation, Mr Ereng said: “Thank God we are safe, this is my mall, at the same time, we are very sad for those who lost lives and the injured. This is a very sad day here in El Paso,” said Mr Ereng.