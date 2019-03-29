By TITUS OMINDE

A boda boda operator and his client, who were arrested in Eldoret with 200 explosives on Wednesday, have been detained for ten days.

Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya allowed an application by Anti-Terrorist Police Unit (ATPU) Officer Mr Adan Hassan to have Mr Jim Odhiambo and Mr Kennedy Omondi remanded at Eldoret West Police Station to give the police more time to complete investigations.

The court heard on Friday that the suspects were arrested in Eldoret town on March 27 by Administration Police officers who were on routine patrol.

SECURITY

In his application, Mr Adan told the court that the suspects could be a threat to national security.

Mr Adan said that due to technicalities and the scope of investigations, he was unable to complete his probe on time.

This, he said, would help him make more arrests as well as take the said materials and mobile phones confiscated from the accused to Nairobi at ATPU ICT laboratory for further analysis.

He also told the court that he needed to travel to Migori where the consignment is believed to have come from.

DETAINED

“Due to the required comprehensive detailed examination of the said materials and analysis of their mobile data at ATPU ICT lab in Nairobi, I ask for 10 days to complete investigations. I also need to travel to Migori County where the consignment is suspected to have originated from with a view to arresting more suspects linked to these explosives,” the officer told the court through a sworn affidavit.