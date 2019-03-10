Airline says it teaming up with Ethiopia Civil Aviation Authority and Ethiopian Transport Authority to investigate the crash.

By JOEL MUINDE

Ethiopian Airlines says it has contacted families of the 157 victims of plane crash at Bishoftu to inform them of the “tragic accident.”

In a press statement on its Twitter handle released on Sunday, the airline said it is teaming up with Ethiopia Civil Aviation Authority and Ethiopian Transport Authority to investigate the crash.

A team has also been formed to identify the bodies and deliver them to kin.

“Investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the accident, in collaboration with all the stakeholders, including the aircraft manufacturer Boeing and other international entities.

After the crash Boeing said it was “saddened" by the deaths occasioned by the plane crash.