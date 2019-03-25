Dr Kidero challenged charges of conspiracy to commit corruption arguing that it was faulty.

The court also dismissed an application by directors of companies alleged to have fraudulently received payments from City Hall.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti said no evidence was placed before him to convince him to interfere with the charges.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A magistrate has dismissed an application by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, challenging graft charges brought against him.

In a ruling on Monday, Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti said the charges against Dr Kidero met the threshold required by law.

CORRUPTION

The directors challenged the move to charge them together with the companies.

In the application, Dr Kidero challenged charges of conspiracy to commit corruption arguing that it was faulty.

He also sought to be charged separately arguing that the charges were lumped together with an aim of embarrassing him.

SH213 MILLION

Dr Kidero and former members of his administration have been charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption leading to the loss of Sh213 million.

Through lawyer James Orengo, Dr Kidero said the charges as framed relates to an offense that does not exist in law.

He is charged alongside former Nairobi county secretary Lillian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba among others.

Other charges include abuse of office and fraudulent acquisition of public property.